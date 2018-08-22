Technavio analysts forecast the global aircraft hangar market to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005331/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global aircraft hangar market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The technological advancement is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global aircraft hangar market 2018-2022. In a refreshed approach, the UK-based Monarch Aircraft Engineering (MAEL), with maintenance hangar facilities at London Luton Airport, Birmingham Airport, and Manchester Airport, decided to replace all of its engineers' personal tools with a new controlled system. With safety a top priority for MAEL and in a move to ensure that Birmingham Airport is a world-class facility for aircraft maintenance, a decision was made to replace all of its engineers' personal tools with a new controlled system. This ensured complete security and accountability in and around the hangar.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global aircraft hangar market is the growing number of airport constructions:

Global aircraft hangar market: Incrementing airport constructions

There is an increase in the number of passengers opting for airplane journeys, which has led to an increase in the number of flights being plied. This has increased the pressure on airports across the world. Airports are facing increased demand for parking lots and enhanced transit systems. Increase in passenger traffic requires terminal operations to become more efficient.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on aviation, "With airlines opting for bigger aircraft to accommodate the growing number of passengers, airports need to have larger facilities to house the same. Globally, airports are evaluating their existing infrastructure and determining the need to rehabilitate and upgrade their existing facilities or undertake new construction."

Global aircraft hangar market: Segmentation analysis

The global aircraft hangar market research report provides market segmentation by product (fixed installation hangar and portable installation hangar) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The fixed installation hangar segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 61% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 36%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share by nearly 2%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005331/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com