MediaZest Plc - Director/PDMR Dealing

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest" or the "Company"; AIM: MDZ)

Director/PDMR dealing

The Company has received notification that Geoff Robertson (Chief Executive) has today increased his shareholding in the Company following the purchase of 3,623,188 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each at a price of 0.138p per share.

Following the purchase, Mr Roberston is interested in 6,683,188 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.52 per cent. of the current issued share capital of the Company.

Enquiries:

Geoff Robertson

Chief Executive Officer

MediaZest Plc 0845 207 9378 Tom Price/Edward Hutton

Nominated Adviser

Northland Capital Partners Limited 020 3861 6625 Claire Noyce

Broker

Hybridan LLP 020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com

The notification below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.