MediaZest Plc - Director/PDMR Dealing
London, August 22
MediaZest Plc
("MediaZest" or the "Company"; AIM: MDZ)
Director/PDMR dealing
The Company has received notification that Geoff Robertson (Chief Executive) has today increased his shareholding in the Company following the purchase of 3,623,188 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each at a price of 0.138p per share.
Following the purchase, Mr Roberston is interested in 6,683,188 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.52 per cent. of the current issued share capital of the Company.
Enquiries:
|Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc
|0845 207 9378
|Tom Price/Edward Hutton
Nominated Adviser
Northland Capital Partners Limited
|020 3861 6625
|Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP
|020 3764 2341
Notes to Editors:
About MediaZest
MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com
The notification below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
Geoff Robertson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|MediaZest Plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138008URVJL8ZG4ST80
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
|Identification code
|GB00B064NT52
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.138
|3,623,188
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A (single transaction)
|- Aggregated volume
|- Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 August 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON (AIM Market)