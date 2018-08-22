Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new consumer segmentation engagement on the food packaging industry. A well-known food packaging firm wanted to identify various focus groups and develop a strategy to effectively analyze the demands of the target groups. The primary aim of the food packaging firm was to gain a clear understanding of their target consumers' specific needs and requirements.

According to the experts at Infiniti,"Major challenges for food packaging companies revolve around the four factors sustainability, durability, aesthetics, and cost."

With major technological advancements in the food packaging industry, leading food packaging companies and market researchers have started focusing on developing innovative packaging solutions. Additionally, the role of food packaging design in marketing and consumer appeal is increasing rapidly due to which food packaging companies are focusing on addressing the consumer groups' concerns by implementing intelligent solutions and advanced technologies.

However, the food packaging sector has a secure future owing to the development of smart packaging solutions that have the potential to monitor and identify food spoilage. There are many challenges in ensuring food safety through excellence in food packaging design, but it is very important to address them strategically by devising an effective consumer segmentation strategy to drive growth efficiently.

The consumer segmentation strategy presented by Infiniti helped the food packaging firm to devise an effective consumer segmentation strategy to drive growth in each segment and gain a better understanding of their customers at an individual level and increase their reach by targeting each consumer base individually.

This consumer segmentation strategy solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Adopt appropriate strategies to thrive in a complicated food packaging market

Focus on catering to the needs of their specific consumer segments

This consumer segmentation strategy solution provided predictive insights on:

Understanding consumer needs and offering services that make them engage with a brand on a regular basis.

Uncovering the key attributes that can be used to segment the consumers effectively.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

