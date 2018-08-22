sprite-preloader
Cisco Systems, Inc.: Macquarie and Cisco to Host SD-WAN Tech Talk

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cisco will host a conference call with Macquarie and Cisco's Ramesh Prabagaran, Senior Director of Product Management, SD-WAN Enterprise Routing. The discussion will focus on Cisco's SD-WAN strategy and differentiated offerings for enterprise routing. Interested parties can find more information on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com/ (https://investor.cisco.com/).

No new financial information will be discussed on this conference call.

Date: Wednesday, September 5, 2018
Time: 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET
Speaker: Ramesh Prabagaran, Senior Director of Product Management, SD-WAN Enterprise Routing
Moderator: Srini Pajjuri, Analyst, Macquarie

Participant Dial in:
Toll Free: 877-674-0754
International Number: 702-696-4605
Passcode: 7787272

This event will be webcast and a replay will be available one month after the event. Interested parties can view this event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com (https://investor.cisco.com/).

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks (http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks).

RSS Feed for Cisco: http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds (http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds)

(http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds)

Investor Relations Contact: Press Contact:
Gloria Lee Robyn Blum
Cisco Cisco
408-525-1642 408-853-9848
glorlee@cisco.com (mailto:glorlee@cisco.com) rojenkin@cisco.com (mailto:rojenkin@cisco.com)

