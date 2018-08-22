Calyxt to host conference call on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET 7:30 a.m. CT

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) and Cellectis S.A. (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) announced today its Board of Directors has appointed Yves Ribeill, Ph.D., as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Ribeill replaces Federico Tripodi, who is leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities. Currently a member of Calyxt's Board of Directors, Dr. Ribeill will work closely with the executive management team to promote the development of the Company's products to benefit consumers, including the commercial launch of Calyxt's high-oleic soybean oil.

In addition, the Board of Directors of Calyxt appointed Jonathan Fassberg, founder of the Trout Group and currently Co-Chief Executive Officer of Solebury Trout, as a member of the Board of Directors and a member of the Audit Committee.

"Given Yves' extensive prior experience in healthcare, coupled with his strategic abilities, business development experience and broad network, the Board is confident he will bring the right combination of skills necessary to succeed during this pivotal period for Calyxt," said Dr. André Choulika, Chairman of Calyxt's Board of Directors. "The Company is making significant strides to develop healthy food products for consumers, and we expect Dr. Ribeill to solidify Calyxt's position as a leader in the field." Dr. Choulika added, "the Company would like to thank Mr. Tripodi for his service as CEO and wishes him the very best in his future endeavors".

"Healthy eating and healthy living go hand-in-hand," added Dr. Ribeill. "I strongly believe that Calyxt will play a vital role in keeping people healthy across the world, and the Company has enormous potential to create foods that exhibit healthy characteristics. At Calyxt, we have the unique opportunity to lead an important trend in agriculture towards creating healthier crops and food ingredients. We view it as our duty to address the health and nutrition concerns of today's society by developing better, more nutritious foods for consumers."

Yves Joseph Ribeill, Ph.D., founded SCYNEXIS, Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) and served as President and CEO from 1999 to 2015. Dr. Ribeill has more than 35 years of experience in the healthcare industry, with an expertise in anti-infective diseases including bacterial, fungal, viral and parasiticidal and in microbiome-centric diseases. Prior to moving to the U.S. 21 years ago, Dr. Ribeill held several management positions during his international career with Rhône-Poulenc and Aventis in France and in the UK. Dr. Ribeill was a member of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the World Health Organization, the Medicines for Malaria Venture and is currently Vice Chairman of the Triangle Global Health Consortium in North Carolina.

