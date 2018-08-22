SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Yerba Mate Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. Though there are numerous yerba mate benefits, the onset of health hazards caused due to the consumption of yerba mate is one of the major reasons resulting in this market's decelerating spend growth momentum. In addition to this, the excess caffeine content in yerba mate increases blood pressure and heart rate, which, in turn, is negatively affecting the growth of the yerba mate market.

Global Yerba Mate Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Owing to the fact that yerba mate extracts are perishable, it is advisable that the buyers ensure that the suppliers adhere to delivery schedules to avoid procuring spoiled products due to delays in delivery," says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the agro commodities and raw materials category provide key insights on supplier operational capability metrics, strategic sourcing and procurement best practices from the perspective of both buyers and the suppliers, and cost-saving opportunities. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer information on supplier selection criteria and sustainability best practices for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the yerba mate market.

Onset of health hazards post consumption of yerba mate-based products

Excess caffeine content

