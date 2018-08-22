Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2018) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that Wuxi Jinxin Internet Small Loans Ltd. ("WJISL), one of the first financial institutions to join the Company's Cubeler commercial lending platform, managed by its Asia Synergy Data Solutions ("ASDS") subsidiary, has signed an agreement with Wuxi TanCheng Internet of Things Ltd. ("TanCheng") to use Cubeler to provide loans and related financial services to TanCheng's more than 60,000 transportation small business clients.

Independent truckers play a vital role in the transportation and distribution of goods within China. Many of these small business entrepreneurs simply lack the resources to own and operate their own management and logistics systems, which can be quite complex. This is where TanCheng (www.4008812356.com) comes in. Headquartered in Wuxi and with offices in Shanghai, Anhui, Jiangxi and Zhejiang, TanCheng operates a platform that provides management and logistics services to China's truck-based transportation industry. By virtue of the agreement between WJISL and TanCheng, WJISL will exclusively use the Cubeler platform to qualify TanCheng's clients for loans and credit, primarily in the form of accounts receivable financing, for which ASDS will charge a transaction fee representing a percentage of the amount of credit extended.

All parties involved in this agreement aim to have the first transactions take place by the end of September 2018.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is an IT portfolio management company whose mission is to assemble, finance and manage a portfolio of promising companies and assets in some of the fastest-growing tech sectors in China, including fintech, e-commerce and cloud-computing. Peak provides a bridge for North American investors who wish to participate in the continued digitization of China's industrial sectors through the latest advancements in technology. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

