The global commercial aircraft seating market is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of this market is the growing focus on modernizing cabins. Modernization and replacement of aging cabin components and aircraft seating are gaining importance in the aviation industry. Airlines are focusing on the quantity as well as the quality of seats in aircraft to enhance passenger comfort and, thereby, gain customer loyalty and maintain brand image. Airlines catering to long flights are undertaking seat modernization programs that include replacement and refurbishment of seats on a regular basis. These programs can range from replacement of a few parts to a complete overhaul.

This market research report on the global commercial aircraft seating market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing adoption of business class as an alternative to first-class seating as one of the key emerging trends in the global commercial aircraft seating market:

Global commercial aircraft seating market: Growing adoption of business class as an alternative to first-class seating

The increasing adoption of business class seats as an alternative to the first-class seats is gaining prominence in the market. It is being driven by the rising number of innovative solutions offered by seat manufacturers in the business class segment. Since the past few years, the business class segment has been offering technologically and ergonomically advanced seats, which has led airlines to aggressively replace their first-class seats with business seats on many of their aircraft. Additionally, business-class seats are much cheaper compared to the first-class seats.

"Replacing existing first-class seats with business-class seats will enable the airline to increase the number of seats in their aircraft, resulting in an increase in the number of fliers and revenue. This is typically being perpetrated in long-haul flights. For example, companies such as Qatar Airways have announced its new Qsuite business class on two routes to the US. In a Qsuite-equipped plane, the seats are designed to transform into double beds," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace components.

Global commercial aircraft seating market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global commercial aircraft seating market by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 40%. The region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share of nearly 2%.

