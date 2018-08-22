SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Recognized as the #1 'Marketing Automation Category Leader' for Q3 by GetApp

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2018 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, today announced it has been recognized as the 2018 Q3 top marketing automation software provider by GetApp, a business software review platform.

GetApp's quarterly ranking of Marketing Automation Category Leaders identifies the top 15 marketing automation providers and scores them based on the following five factors: user reviews, integrations, mobile app availability, functionality, and security.

The #1 ranking distinguishes SharpSpring as one of the most competitive marketing automation solutions on the market today. SharpSpring's flagship product is now achieving a level of growth and brand recognition rivaling companies that have been in the marketing automation industry for over a decade.

"Our vision for SharpSpring from the beginning was to make a robust marketing automation solution accessible to more agencies and businesses who may not have been able to afford the more expensive platforms out there like HubSpot, Marketo, Pardot and Act-On," said company CEO Rick Carlson. "In just a few short years, it's exciting to see our product recognized with positive customer feedback and as the industry leader by GetApp."

GetApp is a Gartner company, along with review sites Capterra and Software Advice. GetApp's mission is to help businesses compare software products side-by-side to find what best fits their needs.

Currently, 7,000 businesses and over 1,500 digital marketing agencies are using SharpSpring to improve their marketing performance and increase sales. Below is a sampling of SharpSpring customer reviews on GetApp:

"We are able to use the same software for all of our clients, who have a range of needs and budgets," said Meghan Pavasaris of Rivergate Marketing. "Anything we would want to be able to do with a marketing automation platform, we are able to do with SharpSpring."

"SharpSpring represents the best of Salesforce, Hubspot, Leadlander, Campaign Monitor, social platforms, Google Analytics, Post-it Notes and everything else, with a simple, easy-to-use interface that I call marketing magic," said John Heenan, Agency Growth Consultant. "For less than a car payment, it has cleaned up my desk, made me better organized and put me in the driver's seat of new business."

"They have over-delivered every step of the way for our company," said George Jeffray of Webdesiro. "Their team is highly knowledgeable, patient and supportive. I would not choose any other platform now that we are with SharpSpring."

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) Platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com.

