The global EV Li-ion battery market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 22% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005365/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global EV Li-ion battery market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the declining EV battery prices. The manufacturing cost of EVs is almost double compared with conventional vehicles. A major portion of the costs incurred is associated with the battery and electronics. However, EV costs are expected to decline significantly as the manufacturing cost of batteries is decreasing. The cost of battery packs has fallen in the past years as the scale of production has increased tremendously. This can be attributed to the development of cost-effective production methods by vendors.

This market research report on the global EV Li-ion battery market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing need for environment-friendly vehicles as one of the key emerging trends in the global EV Li-ion battery market:

Global EV Li-ion battery market: Growing need for environment-friendly vehicles

Green vehicles can be powered by advanced vehicle technologies and alternative fuels. They include plug-in HEVs, HEVs, BEVs, hydrogen and fuel cell vehicles, natural gas vehicles, and ethanol vehicles. Some vehicles use blends of biodiesel and ethanol fuel or gasohol. EVs have been gaining high traction in the recent years because of the growing need for environment-friendly vehicles. An EV requires a sizeable battery pack to store energy. Typically, EVs are loaded with a 16-30 kWh battery. The use of EVs decreases the dependency on fossil fuel energy sources, such as petroleum or diesel.

"The emissions from EVs are very low, which is a major differentiating factor from traditional automotive vehicles. Harmful emissions pollute the environment and cause severe smog, which leads to health problems. EVs have almost zero emissions. EVs can be changed using renewable energy sources, such as photovoltaic cells. The world is becoming aware of the growing concerns over climate changes. People are switching to the use of alternatives to keep the environment safe," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on energy storage.

Global EV Li-ion battery market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global EV Li-ion battery market by application (BEV and PHEV) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The BEV segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 72% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 63%. The region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005365/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com