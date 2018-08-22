RIGHTMOVE PLC - Result of Meeting

22 August 2018

RIGHTMOVE PLC

('Rightmove' or the 'Company')

RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING

A General Meeting of Rightmove shareholders was held today at the Company's offices at 33 Soho Square, London W1D 3QU.

The Company advises that the special resolution to approve the Subdivision of the Company's ordinary shares of 1 pence each into 10 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each was considered and voted upon by shareholders on a show of hands at the General Meeting held today. The full text of the resolution was included in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 27 July 2018.

The results of the proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting are set out below

Resolution Votes FOR (including discretion) % Votes AGAINST % Votes cast as a % of issued capital(1) Withheld(2) To approve the subdivision of each ordinary share of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company into 10 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each. 74,513,167 99.92 56,627 0.08 82.54 3,880

The votes validly cast by proxy are expressed in the table above as a percentage of Rightmove's issued share capital of 90,345,750, excluding treasury shares, as at 21 August 2018. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the special resolution passed at today's General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection in due course at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

No other resolutions were put to the meeting.

Name and contact for queries and authorised official responsible for making this notification:

Robyn Perriss

Finance Director

Telephone: 01908 712016