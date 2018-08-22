Technavio analysts forecast the global boat and yacht transportation market to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005368/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global boat and yacht transportation market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The use of blockchain technology in marine transportation is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global boat and yacht transportation market 2018-2022. The blockchain is a technology for storing and transforming data digitally with high security. It is also called as a distributed digital ledger.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global boat and yacht transportation market is the rising demand for recreational boating:

Global boat and yacht transportation market: Rising demand for recreational boating

The global recreational boating market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. North America is anticipated to hold the highest share in the market because of the increasing active participation in recreation activities, particularly in the US and Canada population.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "The presence of low-cost skilled labors has been encouraging countries in Europe to manufacture recreational boats and export them to other countries across the world. The increasing disposable income and increase in consumer spending on recreational activities are promoting the demand for recreational boating in APAC."

Global boat and yacht transportation market: Segmentation analysis

The global boat and yacht transportation market research report provide market segmentation by product (boat and yacht) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the boat segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to around 80% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 75% share. It was followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. The Americas will project the highest growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005368/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com