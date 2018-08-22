Workday, Inc.: Workday Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for Midmarket and Large Enterprises

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (https://www.workday.com/) (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance (https://www.workday.com/en-us/applications/financial-management.html) and human resources (https://www.workday.com/en-us/applications/human-capital-management.html), today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for Midmarket and Large Enterprises (https://www.workday.com/en-us/forms/reports/report-gartner-hcm-magic-quadrant.html)1. Workday was acknowledged as a Leader for the third year in a row and positioned the highest for overall ability to execute.

Organizations increasingly rely on Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) (https://www.workday.com/en-us/applications/human-capital-management.html) to help drive employee productivity and engagement, uncover richer workforce insights, and keep pace with evolving business needs. With more than 70 percent of its 2,200-plus customers live and a customer satisfaction rating of 98 percent, Workday continues to deliver the vision and innovation global organizations need to stay competitive, with new developments that enable:

Greater Openness and Extensibility to Run Their Unique Businesses : Workday continues to create broader levels of openness (https://blogs.workday.com/openness-at-workday/) for customers by extending Workday into other environments and applications. With the Workday Cloud Platform (https://www.workday.com/en-us/applications/workday-cloud-platform.html), early adopters are currently building and deploying applications, paving the way for other customers and partners to leverage APIs and Workday tools in the future. And through a partnership with Slack (https://blogs.workday.com/workday-slack-building-integrations-shared-customers/), Workday is helping people further connect and collaborate more intuitively in their natural workspaces.





"We believe that Gartner's positioning of Workday as a cloud HCM Leader for the third consecutive year demonstrates the level of innovation and support that we provide to customers around the world-proven by our 98 percent customer satisfaction rating," said Cristina Goldt, vice president, HCM products, Workday. "Some of the largest organizations globally-including Fortune 50 and Fortune 500 companies-use Workday due to our longstanding ability for getting customers live and realizing value quickly. We look forward to continuing to partner with our customers to deliver the technology and experiences that exceed their expectations, while helping to further business growth and success."

Additional Information

Read a complimentary copy of the Gartner report on the Workday website (https://www.workday.com/en-us/forms/reports/report-gartner-hcm-magic-quadrant.html).

Please visit the Workday blog for additional perspective: Workday Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for Midmarket and Large Enterprises (http://blogs.workday.com/?p=11789), by Cristina Goldt, vice president, HCM products, Workday.

1 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for Midmarket and Large Enterprises," by Melanie Lougee, Ranadip Chandra, Ron Hanscome, Helen Poitevin, Chris Pang, Jeff Freyermuth, Sam Grinter, John Kostoulas, Jason A. Cerrato, 15 August 2018.

