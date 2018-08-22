The global in-flight entertainment systems market is expected to post a CAGR of over 13% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing air passenger traffic. Global economic recovery and strong aviation policies have made air travel more affordable and an attractive option for the people. The demand for IFE services is expected to witness a rise owing to the increase in air passengers. Furthermore, the increasing rate of upgrading old aircraft systems and rising air traffic could have a positive impact on the growth of this market.

This market research report on the global in-flight entertainment systems market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the provision of BYOD as one of the key emerging trends in the global in-flight entertainment systems market:

Global in-flight entertainment systems market: Provision of BYOD

Currently, airlines across the globe are investing significantly in the implementation of contemporary satellite broadband and connectivity technologies, to meet the growing demands of passengers. With the growth in wireless connectivity and increasing adoption of BYOD trend, passengers increasingly prefer wireless services for IFEC.

"The BYOD trend has prompted many airlines to eliminate the back-seat IFE systems, thereby reducing the overall weight of the aircraft and increasing the savings on fuel costs. This is particularly helping the cost competitive airlines to reduce their fares while still delivering a substantial IFE experience," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace.

Global in-flight entertainment systems market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global in-flight entertainment systems market by product (hardware, connectivity, and content) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The hardware segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 52% of the market. However, the connectivity segment is expected to have the largest market share by 2022.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 52%. The region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share by nearly 4%.

