Jersey, England--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2018) - Tethyan Resources plc (TSXV: TETH) ("Tethyan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed its first drill programme at the recently acquired Kizevak zinc-lead-silver project in Serbia.

The Kizevak project is situated on an exploration license held by Tethyan's Serbian subsidiary Taor d.o.o. and is located 1km southeast along strike from a past-producing open pit zinc-lead mine. The drill programme consisted of 4 diamond drill holes for a total of 957.3 metres and was designed to test for extensions of mineralisation along-strike from the historic mine. The drill target is defined by a strong zinc-lead-silver soil anomaly (500 by 260m) coincident with small-scale pits and excavations containing galena and sphalerite mineralised float. All drill samples have been submitted for preparation at ALS Bor, Serbia, and analysis at ALS Loughrea, Ireland (multi-element oxidizing digestion with ICP-MS finish, code ME-ICPORE) and ALS Rosia Montana, Romania (30g fire assay, code Au-AA23). The results will be announced in due course.

The Company also announces that pursuant to its stock option plan, the Company is issuing 100,000 options to officers, directors and consultants. The options are priced at C$0.25 and are valid for a period of three years.

About Tethyan

Tethyan Resources plc is a gold and base metal mineral exploration company incorporated in England & Wales. Tethyan is focused on the Tethyan Metallogenic Belt in Eastern Europe, mainly Serbia, where it is acquiring and exploring a portfolio of quality precious and base metals projects with known mineralisation and compelling drill targets. Tethyan emphasises responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders, and is committed to proactively implementing Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety and environmental management. More information can be found on our website: www.tethyan-resources.com.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tethyan's Exploration Manager, Andrew Tunningley, MAusIMM(CP), who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Tethyan Resources Contact

Tethyan Resources plc

+44 1534 881 885

Fabian Baker (CEO)

fabian@tethyan-resources.com

