Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2018) - Decade Resources Ltd (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the Company) is pleased to report that the Company has received initial assays for exploration on the Treasure Mountain property during the 2018 field season. Exploration was conducted near the historic Purdex showing as well as southwest of the showing. Copper mineralization consisting of bornite and chalcocite fills the matrix of the breccia beds in the Purdex area.

Historic sampling gave a 26 metre surface chip sample that assayed 2.44% copper and 0.4 grams per tonne silver (Minister of Mines Annual Report 1965). During a 2017 exploration program by Decade on this showing, a total of nine chip samples ranging in length from 0.9 to 4.0 metres were collected. They gave a weighted average of 3.37% copper and 30.68 g/t silver.

During the 2018 prospecting program Decade Resources crew was able to locate the DF zone (Minfile No:103 I 089) located some 500 metres south-west from Purdex zone . The zone was intensely trenched in the 1960's and according to the Minfile, the best mineralization is contained within an exposed area 120 metres long and 90 metres wide. A 13 metre long trench completed in the 1960's, averaged 1.54% copper. Several grab samples collected from the DF zone in 2018 returned from 0.17 to 2.57% and from 0.9 to 34.8 g/t silver. The area between the DF and Purdex zones is overgrown by dense vegetation and features very few outcrops. No reported exploration has done in this area.

In the southern portion of the property a new zone of basalt hosted copper mineralization was found. Two grab samples collected from the zone returned 0.52 and 0.74% copper, and 16.2 and 18.6 g/t silver. Two float samples with similar mineralogy collected a few hundred metres to the south assayed 1.92 and 5.02% copper, and 82 and 122 g/t silver.

Elsewhere on the property numerous chalcocite bearing veins were found. Grab samples collected from these veins returned up to 8.53% copper, 29.3 silver and 517 ppb gold. A float of quartz vein with copper mineralization assayed 13.6 percent copper and 218 g/t silver.

The Company is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $650,000 for expenditure on the Red Cliff project.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca which is presently being updated. For investor information please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

