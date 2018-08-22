

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV), in cooperation with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX), said that results from the Phase 3 ELARIS UF-EXTEND extension study (MI2-816) showed at month 12 that elagolix (300 mg twice daily), in combination with low-dose hormone (add-back) therapy (estradiol 1.0 mg / norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg), reduced heavy menstrual bleeding with 87.9 percent of women with uterine fibroids achieving clinical response.



The result is consistent with that observed in the two pivotal Phase 3 studies, ELARIS UF-I and ELARIS UF-II, in which 68.5 percent and 76.2 percent of women with uterine fibroids who received elagolix with add-back therapy for six months achieved clinical response, respectively.



Clinical response was defined as menstrual blood loss volume of less than 80 mL and a 50 percent or greater reduction in menstrual blood loss volume from baseline to their final month. Secondary endpoint results in the extension study were also consistent with that observed in the pivotal studies.



Data from the pivotal Phase 3 studies will be presented at a medical conference later this year and the ELARIS UF-EXTEND Phase 3 study data will be presented at a future medical conference. Data from the Phase 3 program will support regulatory submission for elagolix in uterine fibroids, anticipated in 2019.



Elagolix in uterine fibroids is investigational and has not been proven safe and effective.



