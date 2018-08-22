The global thermal energy storage market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005379/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global thermal energy storage market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of this market is the increasing demand for CSP. Thermal storage improves the system flexibility of solar plants by extending the contribution of solar electricity generation to improve their coincidence with the normal demand. Thermal energy storage accomplishes this by reducing the constraints of ramping and minimum generation levels in CSP plants. By using thermal energy storage in CSP plants, power can be generated in adverse weather conditions as well without any reduction in the operating efficiency.

This market research report on the global thermal energy storage market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing use of thermal energy storage in smart cities and smart buildings as one of the key emerging trends in the global thermal energy storage market:

Global thermal energy storage market: Increasing use in smart cities and smart buildings

Thermal energy storage has become a reliable source of energy, resulting in multiple installations in major cities of the world. As the concept of smart cities is gaining popularity, the dependency on fuel-based energy is expected to be eliminated. The smart city concept has multiple technological barriers including that of energy distribution. The need for peak load electricity distribution demand will result in the adoption of thermal energy storage systems. Distributed energy storage technologies using thermal energy storage is being used for utility grids and distribution lines in smart cities.

"Energy consumption for building cooling accounts for almost one-fifth of the overall energy consumption of commercial buildings. Electric utility companies charge commercial buildings based on the electricity consumption and additional demand to minimize the peak energy consumption, resulting in high incurred costs. By deploying thermal energy storage systems, the demand charges can be reduced significantly from on-peak to off-peak rates by using cooling technologies like PCM," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on energy storage.

Global thermal energy storage market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global thermal energy storage market by technology (MSES and PCM) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The MSES segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 90% of the market. This technology segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 59%. The region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share by nearly 5%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005379/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com