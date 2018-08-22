The global sparkling wine market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 2% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is increasing demand for premium wines. The demand for superior value and characteristics of wine drives the premium wine variety. The major producers of sparkling wine have started acquiring vineyards to strengthen their premiumization strategy. The increasing disposable income and aspirational mindsets of middle-class consumers are factors likely to propel the concept of premiumization. Increasing consumer awareness and knowledge about wine will also fuel the shift toward more expensive wine brands. Thus, the global sparkling wine market is expected to show a positive outlook during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global sparkling wine market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing use of e-commerce channels to sell wines as one of the key emerging trends in the global sparkling wine market:

Global sparkling wine market: increasing use of e-commerce channels to sell wines

The evolving landscape of the retail industry is helping vendors develop online strategies to target and retain their old customers and gain new customers. Wineries and vendors that sell their products online or through e-commerce portals can offer lucrative and competitive pricing. The design and details of the products can also be enhanced. With the increasing use of digital technologies, videos can be added to the product page to make it more attractive. The D2C approach also eliminates middlemen such as distributors and hence enables competitive prices and increased margins. Moreover, vendors use online channel partners in the development phase of their products to understand the taste and preference of customers. Thus, the global market is expected to witness a positive outlook during the next few years.

"Premium wine categories are perceived as affordable luxuries that have led many vendors to focus on higher-priced products to deliver quality and value, which is driving the overall global market. The increase in demand for premium wines is boosting all the major wine markets," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on alcoholic beverages.

Global sparkling wine market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global sparkling wine market by product (Prosecco, Cava, Champagne, others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The EMEA region led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 78% of the market share, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to show the highest incremental growth followed by the Americas.

