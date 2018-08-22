Caveonix Announces Proactive Risk Management Platform for VMware Cloud Provider Partners

Company Releases RiskForesight 2.0 platform and supports VMware Cloud Provider Program (VCPP) as Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partner at VMworld 2018 US

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Caveonix, the company providing proactive defense against risks in the hybrid cloud, today announced a new collaboration with VMware where its comprehensive hybrid cloud workload protection platform, RiskForesight, is now available through the VMware Cloud Provider Program. The program includes value-added solutions from VMware and its partners that are delivered on a rental basis to customers through its cloud provider partners. Caveonix's RiskForesight platform is available for any VMware Cloud Provider Program partner to consume through the program.

"As an emerging company providing proactive risk management solutions for the hybrid cloud security market, this exciting collaboration validates the unique capabilities that the RiskForesight platform brings to our customers," said Kaus Phaltankar, Co-Founder, President and Chief Technology Officer of Caveonix. "Enterprises want the ability to not only detect IT, cyber and compliance risks in their hybrid cloud environments, but they also need to be able to continuously predict top risks and act to mitigate those risks to improve their risk posture for protection of their hybrid cloud workloads. RiskForesight fills the unique requirements of server workload protection in the modern hybrid cloud security market."

Caveonix's RiskForesight is the industry's first multi-tenant cyber risk and compliance management platform for the hybrid cloud, enabling service providers to offer full workload protection to their customers. RiskForesight's engine, CaveoIQ, leverages predictive analytics and machine learning to build IT, cyber and compliance risk mitigation models across the full cyber control plane to enable security, network, compliance and policy enforcement of all cloud-based workloads.

"We're pleased to add Caveonix as a VMware Cloud Provider Program ISV partner," said Ajay Patel, senior vice president and general manager of VMware's Cloud Provider Software Business Unit. "Caveonix's RiskForesight platform can enhance service providers' ability to not only identify and control but also to address server workload-centric protection and policy needs of workloads running on a mix of physical machines, virtual machines and containers in hybrid environments of private, public and managed clouds."

"As we announce the RiskForesight 2.0 platform at VMworld supporting the VMware Cloud Provider Program, the company momentum has never been stronger," said Timothy Sullivan, CEO and Co-Founder of Caveonix. "Kaus and I are excited to partner and integrate with VMware on a multitude of platforms in order to bring the industry's first real hybrid cloud protection platform to thousands of VMware Cloud Provider partners globally."

Caveonix will be exhibiting at VMworld 2018 US in Las Vegas, NV on August 26-31, 2018 and is available to connect further in the New Innovator Section #1074 at Kiosk I. To learn more about the RiskForesight platform, visit http://caveonix.com.

About Caveonix

Caveonix is redefining comprehensive and continuous hybrid cloud workload protection on a single platform. Caveonix's flagship product, RiskForesight, allows service providers and enterprises to continuously detect, predict and act on security threats and vulnerabilities impacting their hybrid cloud workloads, offering full stack visibility into cloud infrastructure, platforms, applications and data. RiskForesight's engine, CaveoIQ, leverages predictive analytics and machine learning to build IT, cyber and compliance risk mitigation models across the full cyber control plane to ensure security, network, compliance and policy enforcement of all your cloud-based workloads. For more information, visit: www.caveonix.com.

VMware, VMworld, and VMware Cloud Provider Program are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.