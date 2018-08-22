In a recent pv magazine webinar, K2 Systems presented two new developments designed for solar PV systems on flat roofs, which promise a higher coefficient of friction and good thermal cycling, among other benefits. Here are the questions we didn't have time to answer.Recently, Marco Stifel, product manager at K2 Systems presented the company's most recent developments for PV systems on flat roofs. Among other benefits, ballast can be reduced by between 20-30%, said Stifel, while a new support mat can compensate for movements caused by thermal expansion of the substructure and modules. In addition ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...