Sanan Integrated Circuit Co.,Ltd.: Sanan IC Goes Global, Emerges As a World-Class III-V Technology Platform Company

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANAN INTEGRATED CIRCUIT CO., LTD. (Sanan IC), a pure-play compound semiconductor foundry, today announces its entry into the North American, European, and Asia Pacific (APAC) markets with their advanced III-V technology platform. With their broad portfolio of gallium arsenide (GaAs) HBT, pHEMT, BiHEMT, integrated passive device (IPD), filters, gallium nitride (GaN) power HEMT, silicon carbide (SiC), and indium phosphide (InP) DHBT process technologies, they cover a wide range of applications among today's active microelectronics and photonics markets. Sanan IC is strongly focused on high performance, large scale, and high quality III-V semiconductor manufacturing and on serving the RF, millimeter wave, power electronics, and optical markets.

Founded in 2014, headquartered in Xiamen City, in the Fujian province of south China, Sanan IC is subsidiary of Sanan Optoelectronics Co., Ltd., the leading LED chip manufacturing company, based on GaN and GaAs technologies. Leveraging high volume production and years of investment in numerous epitaxial wafer reactors of its parent company for the LED lighting and solar photovoltaic markets, Sanan IC is expanding their go-to-market strategy beyond the Greater China region as their process technologies and patent portfolio mature, with a vision to fulfill the needs of independent design manufacturers (IDM's) and fabless design houses for high volume compound semiconductor fabrication.

"We see tremendous opportunity in serving the world-wide demand for large scale production of 6-inch III-V epitaxial wafers, driven by continual growth of the RF, millimeter wave, power electronics, and optical markets," said Raymond Cai, Chief Executive Officer of Sanan IC. "Our vertically integrated manufacturing services over our broad compound semiconductor technology platform, with in-house epitaxy and substrate capabilities, make us an ideal foundry partner. Given the capital investments made on state-of-the art equipment and facilities, with full support from our parent company, Sanan Optoelectronics, combined with strategic partnerships, and a world-class team of scientists and technologists, Sanan IC is well positioned for success in this active compound semiconductor market".

As cellular mobility and wireless connectivity proliferates in the Internet-of-Things (IoT), and 5G sub-6GHz evolves into millimeter wave, III-V technologies become even more critical to support the infrastructure and client device deployments by carriers worldwide. According to Yole Développement (Yole), a leading technology market research firm, part of Yole Group of Companies, the GaAs wafer market, comprised of RF, photonics, photovoltaics, and LEDs, is expected to grow to over 4 million units in 2023, with photonics having the highest growth at 37% CAGR1. GaN and SiC for power electronics, such as for data centers, electric vehicles (EVs), battery chargers, power supplies, LiDAR, and audio, are predicted to ramp up, with GaN reaching up to $460M shipments by 2022 with a CAGR of 79%2 while SiC projects to reach $1.4B at 29% CAGR by 20233. Optical components continue to be in high demand for datacom, telecom, consumer, automotive and industrial markets, leading to increased revenues for photodectors, laser diodes, and especially VCSELs with expected shipments of $3.5B in 20234. As these applications emerge, Sanan IC is poised to support the industry's needs.

Sources:

1GaAs Wafer & Epiwafer Market: RF, Photonics, LED & PV Applications Report, Yole Développement (Yole), 2018

2,3Power SiC 2018: Materials, Devices and Applications Report, Yole Développement (Yole), 2018

4Source: VCSELs - Technology, Industry & Market Trends report, Yole Développement (Yole), 2018

About Sanan IC

Sanan Integrated Circuit Co., Ltd. .

Media Relations Contact

Raymond Biagan

ray@sanan-ic.com



