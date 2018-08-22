Digital Experience Intelligence Platform Honored for Best Interactive Data Analytics Solution

Decibel, the leader in digital experience intelligence innovation, has won the Martech Breakthrough Award for Best Interactive Data Analytics Solution. Decibel's Digital Experience Intelligence platform uniquely quantifies what has long been treated as only a qualitative experience and offers insight into the digital customer experience unlike any other solution on the market.

The Martech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the creativity, hard work and successes of companies and technologies in the fields of marketing, sales and ad tech. The competition was fierce with more than 2,000 nominations from global organizations; winners from other categories including Adobe, Salesforce and Hubspot.

Decibel's platform processes and analyzes every customer interaction on a website or app with metrics designed to help marketers quickly understand and fix the online customer experience. Companies like British Airways and Lego leverage the platform, enriched by machine learning, to measure mouse movements, or digital body language which can indicate frustrations, confusion or engagement. Surfacing this insight helps quickly identify the "why" behind user behavior and enables brands to better connect with their customers. Decibel's go-to universal metric for measuring these digital experiences, the Digital Experience Score (DXS), automatically rates the quality of user experiences so that organizations can pinpoint problem areas and improve upon them.

"Brands have become keen to the fact that to retain customers and see better business results, they need to provide an exceptional customer experience both offline and online," said Ben Harris, CEO and co-founder, Decibel. "Winning a Martech Breakthrough Award validates our technology's work toward achieving our mission to help brands deliver seamless experiences on their websites and apps. I'm proud of our rapidly-growing team for our technology innovation and dedication to customer service."

This honor comes on the heels of other recent, high profile recognitions for Decibel, including being listed on Gartner Inc.'s Cool Vendors in Personalization report and the Red Herring Top 100 Europe Award. Visit Decibel's website for more information and to learn more about how to join the fast-growing company in Europe and the U.S.

About Decibel

Decibel provides real-time intelligence that enables businesses to measure and improve online customer experiences at scale.

Pioneering the world's first technology designed specifically to quantify experiences, Decibel's Digital Experience Intelligence platform captures unique experience data, enriched by machine learning, to reveal digital body language, understand user state of mind and pinpoint problem areas on your website, web applications and native apps.

Our go-to, universal metric for measuring experiences online, the Digital Experience Score (DXS) automatically rates the quality of experiences and can be segmented across your entire digital offering and audience for immediate insight into where the biggest wins lie. This intelligence powers best-in-class forensic tools that allow digital teams to investigate exactly how and where to optimize for better experiences. Built on a flexible, fast, open API, Decibel makes it easy to integrate and export smart experience data to enrich your entire stack or model in-house.

The world's largest companies including Lego, General Motors, British Airways and AllState Insurance use Decibel to discover opportunities to transform digital experience, drive brand loyalty and grow their businesses. Find out more at www.decibelinsight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005149/en/

Contacts:

For Decibel

Allison Webster, 617-426-2222

decibelPR@v2comms.com