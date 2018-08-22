World's number 1 source of cryptocurrency data now available to institutions

Vela, a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, today announced a partnership with CoinMarketCap, the world's most trusted and accurate source of data for cryptocurrencies. This exclusive agreement marks a new addition to the asset class coverage for Vela's Market Data Feed service, SuperFeed.

The partnership will provide Vela's institutional client base with normalized access to the rapidly expanding list of more than 1,800 cryptocurrency coins and tokens supported by CoinMarketCap. Vela will integrate CoinMarketCap's professional API into its streaming market data feed, SuperFeed, to enable institutions, including broker-dealers, banks, and other retail firms, to access CoinMarketCap's world-leading cryptocurrency data alongside more traditional market data sources.

Vela's SuperFeed provides low-latency, normalized data without the need for any client infrastructure, delivering the levels of performance, availability and reliability required of a trading quality market data feed. The addition of cryptocurrencies complements the more than 100 markets and data sources already available on SuperFeed, covering all major US and European markets and a growing range of Asian venues.

CoinMarketCap has always offered a wide range of segmented data via their website, delivering the best possible coverage for individuals and retail users. With the professional data products it now provides, enterprises can tap into this independent source for the most accurate data, essential for back-testing cryptocurrency portfolio strategies, creating cryptocurrency products, and more.

Jen Nayar, CEO of Vela commented, "We are very excited to be partnering with CoinMarketCap to provide our institutional clients with enterprise-grade access to the leading, independent source of cryptocurrency data. With crypto being one of the biggest disruptors in our space today, this agreement fortifies Vela's entry into this innovative digital currency sector. We look forward to working with CoinMarketCap to deliver their world-leading cryptocurrency data to our institutional audience."

Brandon Chez, founder of CoinMarketCap says, "With our goal to remain the most trusted and accurate source of data for the cryptocurrency community, we are pleased to be partnering with Vela, a well-respected and independent technology leader in trading and market access," adding, "Together, we are able to extend our reach to major banks, broker-dealers, and institutional firms so that they can access our information directly."

About Vela

Vela is a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading. Our software enables clients to successfully execute on their trading strategies and manage risk across multiple fragmented markets, liquidity pools, and data sources. We help firms successfully differentiate and innovate in an ever-changing, increasingly-regulated and fiercely-competitive landscape, while also reducing total cost of ownership.

Vela's ticker plant, execution gateways, trading platform, and risk and analytics software deliver a unique, ultra-low latency technology stack for electronic low-touch and Direct Market Access (DMA) execution and pricing. We leverage the latest innovations in technology to deliver cutting-edge performance, features and reliability. Our modular stack is accessed through a single set of trading, data and risk APIs and can be delivered as-a-Service from multiple co-location data centers globally.

With access to more than 200 venues, Vela provides global coverage across all major asset classes. Clients are supported by an award-winning team of technical and business experts available 24x7 from our multiple offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. Vela's clients include traders, market makers, brokers, banks, investment firms, exchanges, and other market participants.

Visit us at www.tradevela.com.

About CoinMarketCap

CoinMarketCap is the world's most trusted and accurate source of data for crypto currencies. Used by millions of individuals, organizations, and exchanges, CoinMarketCap brings the most up-to-date market capitalizations, pricing, and cryptocurrency information to our users.

Pulling data from hundreds of exchanges and combining our robust research allows us to provide the most realistic representation of each cryptocurrency. As we grow, we will continue to provide access to our data wherever, whenever, and however is most helpful to our users.

Our mission is to be the world's authority on cryptocurrency data. We believe in an open and decentralized world, where we play a pivotal role in powering decisions and insights to drive greater understanding and adoption of cryptocurrencies. We want to achieve this mission with people who truly believe in the value and potential of empowering individuals.

For more information, visit https://coinmarketcap.com/

