

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar declined against its most major opponents in the European session on Wednesday.



The greenback slipped to a 2-week low of 1.2927 against the pound and a 2-1/2-month low of 0.9808 against the franc, from its early highs of 1.2868 and 0.9854, respectively.



The greenback reversed from an early high of 1.1554 against the euro, dropping to near a 2-week low of 1.1620.



If the greenback falls further, it may find support around 1.32 against the pound, 0.97 against the franc and 1.18 against the euro.



