Surge: 10,000 Expected at the Official Animal Rights March, London

Taking place for the third year in a row, The Official Animal Rights March on August 25 will bring together thousands of vegans to call for an end to all animal oppression.

Founded in 2016 by Surge, a UK-based animal rights organisation, the march is a celebration of the successes of the vegan movement, but also a show of solidarity for all those who are being needlessly exploited worldwide.

By marching through central London, the event also raises awareness of the plight of non-human animals to the thousands of bystanders and shows the exponential growth of veganism across the world.

Ed Winters, Co-Founder and Co-Director of Surge, stated:

"For too long, non-human persons have been seen unworthy of consideration within society, treated as objects and property. This march is an embodiment of society's changing attitudes towards non-human animals and is a precursor for a world that doesn't just talk about equality and peace but alsolives by it.

"The lives of non-human animals belong only to them and their existence on this planet is as valuable to them as ours is to us. Society must wake up and no longer treat life that does not resemble our own as inferior or less worthy. The future is vegan, so the only question is, which side of history do you choose to stand on?"

The march will start at Millbank, SW1P 3JA, and end with speeches in Hyde Park. Ed Winters and high-profile vegan campaigner and actor Evanna Lynch will be among the speakers.

Berlin, Manila, Melbourne and New York are among the 24 cities also holding an Official Animal Rights March on August 25, making it truly worldwide event.

http://www.theofficialanimalrightsmarch.com

Surge is an animal rights organisation determined to create a world where compassion towards all non-human animals is the norm. We spread awareness, educate and assert a peaceful stance against animal exploitation. Animal oppression is not a matter of welfare, but one of liberation.

In the last 12 months, Surge has organised the London Fashion Week anti-fur campaign, produced the UK farming documentary and exposé Land of Hope and Glory, and completed a tour of 40 UK universities providing vegan education and outreach.

http://www.surgeactivism.com