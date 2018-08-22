Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-08-22 / 15:16 *This is the title of the eighth Marquard & Bahls Sustainability Report, which was recently published. The report contains information on all measures and programs in the area of sustainability management of the Marquard & Bahls Group in the past financial year.* Many Marquard & Bahls companies are active in the oil and gas value chain. In order to keep the negative effects of its business activities to a minimum, Marquard & Bahls has anchored Sustainability as well as Health & Safety as corporate values. The company is committed to acting as a fair employer and committed member of society as well as to protect the environment. The annual Sustainability Report provides an overview of the Marquard & Bahls Group's commitment and sustainability activities worldwide. In order to provide a transparent and meaningful report, it is based on the criteria of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI Global Standards) and the German Sustainability Code (DNK). Marquard & Bahls will continue to pursue a sustainable course with the goal of meeting our customers' needs today without compromising the quality of life of future generations. The Sustainability Report [1] can be found on the Marquard & Bahls website. Marquard & Bahls AG is a Hamburg-based company that operates in the fields of energy supply, trading and logistics. Its core lines of business include trading, tank storage logistics and aviation fuelling. The company is also active in dry bulk handling, biogas, carbon trading, fuel analysis and energy services. Through its subsidiaries, Marquard & Bahls has a presence in 36 countries in Europe, America, Asia, and Africa, and employs around 7,700 people. ( www.marquard-bahls.de [2] Press Contact: Anna Weritz Team Leader Sustainability Marquard & Bahls AG Tel. +49 40 37004-0 sustainability@marquard-bahls.com End of Media Release Issuer: Marquard & Bahls AG Key word(s): Energy 2018-08-22 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 716507 2018-08-22 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bb8e631dfc3e3e317503ec67a5e99e36&application_id=716507&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7d4bed9e559bf7d110ac7c8c6f1103da&application_id=716507&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2018 09:16 ET (13:16 GMT)