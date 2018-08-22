Metso Corporation: Merja Kamppari, SVP, Human Resources to leave Metso

Merja Kamppari, SVP, Human Resources to leave Metso

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release, August 22, 2018 at 5:00 pm EEST



Merja Kamppari, Senior Vice President for Human Resources and a member of Metso's Executive Team, has decided to leave Metso for personal reasons. She has worked for Metso since 2009, heading the company's human resources during that time.



"I want to express my warmest thanks to Merja for her excellent work during her nine years with Metso. She has successfully headed Metso's HR, developing and renewing our way of working in people matters in close co-operation with the businesses," says Eeva Sipilä, Interim President and CEO and CFO of Metso. Merja Kamppari will leave Metso at the end of January. Recruitment of a successor will be headed by Metso's new President and CEO, Pekka Vauramo, once he has joined the company.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 2.7 billion in 2017. Metso employs over 12,000 people in more than 50 countries.

www.metso.com (https://www.metso.com/),www.twitter.com/metsogroup (http://www.twitter.com/metsogroup)

Further information

Global Communications, tel. +358 20 484 3212

Investor relations, tel. +358 20 484 3253

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Media

www.metso.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Metso Corporation via Globenewswire

