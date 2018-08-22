Registration Now Open for the Launch of AEC Buildtech, A Three-Day Conference and Expo for Architects, Engineers and Construction Professionals

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2018 / BNP Media's AEC BuildTech Conference & Expo (Architecture, Engineering, Construction) has officially opened registration for the launch event taking place April 30 to May 2, 2019, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. AEC BuildTech is designed to inform and inspire today's entire innovative building team of architects, engineers, contractors, facility managers, owners and more. The conference will feature an interactive educational experience led by influential speakers across five separate tracks and the expo hall will feature industry-leading companies showcasing their latest products and innovations. Registration for the 2019 event has officially opened at www.aecbuildtech.com.

Conference passes can be purchased for one, two or the full three days of the event, and will include access to five tracks of conference breakout sessions, complimentary breakfast and lunch in the exhibit hall, admission to two keynote presentations, access to conference presentations/proceedings and CEUs, as well as all of the activities on the show floor including a welcome reception, networking reception, learning theater presentations and all of the products and services being displayed in the exhibit hall. CEU's and industry accreditation units will be available. Discounted early bird and special team pricing is available now. For pricing and registration, visit https://www.aecbuildtech.com/registration-rates.

The AEC BuildTech Educational Advisory Board is working diligently on developing a stellar education program which will feature five tracks developed to educate attendees on the newest innovations, technologies and practices within their industries. The five tracks include Plumbing, HVAC/Mechanical Systems, Flooring, Building Envelope and Roofing. Speaker applications are being accepted until August 31st. To submit an abstract visit https://www.aecbuildtech.com/call-for-presentations. Submissions should offer an in-depth knowledge of important topics within the industry and an innovative, stimulating and cutting-edge perspective to share. Speakers should be able to provide attendees with how-to lessons and information that they can immediately implement in their organizations.

In addition, there will be a robust exhibit hall offering the newest products and services which will open Tuesday evening for a Welcome Reception from 4:00 - 7:00 pm and then again on Wednesday and Thursday from 10:30 am - 2:30 pm during a break in the education program. To date, over a dozen companies have signed on to showcase their products on the show floor, including Asahi/America, Inc.; Dataforma; GAF; McGriff, Seibels & Williams, Inc.; Morton Buildings - designBUILD; National Construction Rentals; NIBCO Inc.; Oracle; Parker Hannifin - Sporlan Division; RH Tamlyn & Sons; Sierra Pacific Windows; Signature Innovations, LLC; Testo Inc.; and Wohler USA. For more information on becoming an exhibitor, visit https://www.aecbuildtech.com/Become-an-Exhibitor.

"We are very excited the inaugural AEC BuildTech Conference & Expo is off to such a strong start with support from industry leading companies who are exhibiting and speaking," said Tagg Henderson, Co-CEO, BNP Media. "Our conference program and exhibit hall are quickly expanding, and we are thrilled to be working with many innovative brands and industry-leading speakers to ensure that our attendees have the best possible experience and walk away with helpful information and actionable tools to bring back to their companies."

BNP Media brands participating in the launch of AEC BuildTech include Architectural Record, Building Enclosure, ClearSeas Research, Contemporary Stone & Tile Design, Engineered Systems, Engineering News-Record, Floor Covering Installer, Floor Trends, National Driller, The News, Plumbing & Mechanical, PM Engineer, Point of Beginning, Reeves Journal, Roofing Contractor, Restoration & Remediation, SNAP, Snips, Stone World, Supply House Times, Tile Magazine and Walls & Ceilings.

More information about AEC BuildTech, including speaking, sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities, can be found at www.AECBuildTech.com. For additional information visit www.AECBuildTech.com/contact to connect with the appropriate staff member of the show management team. Follow AEC BuildTech on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

