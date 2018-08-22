Capital Dynamics announced the final close on its most recent clean energy fund, totaling US$1.2 billion in commitments. The company is now managing 2.3 GW of solar installations. It has always been said that for solar power to break into the biggest of the big leagues it is going to need "institutional money", meaning investment capital from the largest pools of global money, such as pension funds. Common estimates suggest there is more than $100 trillion globally that is looking for investments, and solar could change the world with $1-2 trillion per year of it. And solar is starting to attract ...

