DGAP-Media / 2018-08-22 / 16:06 *Jibbit Marketplace goes online* Shop-in-Shop Marketplace for all accessories around can nab is. We'd like to say a big thank you and reward your support of Jibbit Marketplace with up to 50.000 JIBBIT Tokens. All further vendors that are enlisting their shops for the first time in our Marketplace from September 15th to October 31st obtain JIBBIT Token as a thank-you. After enlisting 10 or more products new vendors may benefit from additional JIBBIT Tokens for each enlisted product. For all further details vendors may contact us by e-mail. But buyers are also benefitting from various offers and discount promotions. For example we're drawing dual vouchers within the first months with a total value of 100.000 EUR. Moreover all supporters of our Jibbit Ecosystem may benefit from discounts during Tokensale until December 15th. An instruction on how to buy Jibbit Token may be found here: Video: How to buy Jibbit Token [1] You can also find information on our Website www.jibbit.io As an internationally active software company, Jibbit GmbH focuses on solutions for niche markets. The focus is on Blockchain-based proprietary developments for the can na bis industry. The company's brands JIBBITRunner, JIBBITMarketplace and JIBBITDoc cover the most diverse core segments of the can na bis market. Jibbit GmbH Mittelstr. 11-13 40789 Monheim am Rhein Medienkontakt: E-Mail: contact@jibbit.io Token Sale Kontakt: Marco Heyse Head of Investor Relations Jibbit GmbH E-Mail: sale@jibbit.io Whitepaper: https://www.jibbit.io/whitepaper [2] End of Media Release Issuer: Jibbit GmbH Key word(s): Services 2018-08-22 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 716529 2018-08-22 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cbb7fa9060ba6bd41b1591dceb735e44&application_id=716529&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d2e3ab31763b4e8053575a8610d5fa18&application_id=716529&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

