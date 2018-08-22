Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Key Financial Indicators of Zheshang Securities

Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contentsof this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for anyloss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 0576)

ANNOUNCEMENT

KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND INDICATORS OF

ZHESHANG SECURITIES CO., LTD.

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the interim report of our subsidiary, Zheshang Securities Co., Ltd. ("ZheshangSecurities", the A Shares of which are listed and traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) (Stock code: 601878) for the first half of 2018, which was published on August 22, 2018 (the "Report").

The Board would like to draw the attention of the shareholders of the Company and public investors to the following key financial data and indicators of Zheshang Securities for the half year ended June 30, 2018 as stated in the Report:

I. KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB Key Financial Information Current reporting

period (January to

June 2018) Corresponding

period last year Increase/decrease

in this reporting

period as

compared to the

corresponding

period last year (%) Operating income 1,763,970,551.45 2,074,486,045.17 -14.97 Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company 401,136,356.98 526,780,112.70 -23.85 Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company after deducting non-recurring profit and loss 391,579,950.98 513,932,623.37 -23.81 Net cashflow generated from operating activities -854,280,244.05 -1,112,389,695.71 N/A Other comprehensive income -115,117,036.65 -25,759.02 N/A As at the end

of current

reporting period As at the end

of last year Increase/decrease

in this reporting

period as

compared to the

end of last year (%) Total assets 56,955,481,670.45 52,920,373,669.37 7.62 Total liabilities 43,488,904,456.01 39,406,482,435.26 10.36 Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company 13,466,577,214.44 13,513,891,234.11 -0.35 Total equity of owners 13,466,577,214.44 13,513,891,234.11 -0.35

II. KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS

Currency: RMB Key Financial Indicators Current

reporting period

(January to

June 2018) Corresponding

period last year Increase/decrease

in this reporting

period as compared

to the corresponding

period last year (%) Basic earnings per share (Yuan/share) 0.12 0.18 -33.33 Diluted earnings per share (Yuan/share) 0.12 0.18 -33.33 Basic earnings per share after deducting non-recurring profit and loss (Yuan/ share) 0.12 0.17 -29.41 Weighted average returns on net assets (%) 2.94 5.36 decrease by 2.42 ppt Weighted average returns on net assets after deducting non-recurring profit and loss (%) 2.87 5.23 decrease by 2.36 ppt





III. NET CAPITAL AND RISK CONTROL INDICATORS OF THE PARENT COMPANY

Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB Items As at the end

of the current

reporting period As at the end

of last year Net capital 12,857,710,855.26 11,644,466,197.03 Net assets 11,659,513,716.91 11,673,665,322.68 Net capital/total risk capital reserves (%) 308.86 329.96 Capital leverage ratio (%) 23.50 25.57 Liquidity coverage ratio (%) 828.38 872.35 Net stable funding ratio (%) 158.56 156.86 Net capital/net assets (%) 110.28 99.75 Net capital/liabilities (%) 48.65 49.73 Net assets/liabilities (%) 44.12 49.85 Value of proprietary equity securities and securities derivatives/net capital (%) 4.59 2.48 Value of proprietary fixed income securities/net capital (%) 130.23 123.95 Note: The full text of the Report is published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn).

On behalf of the Board

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.

YU Zhihong

Chairman

Hangzhou, the PRC, August 22, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Chairman of the Company is Mr.YU Zhihong; the executive directors of the Company are: Mr. CHENG Tao and Ms. LUO Jianhu; the non-executive directors of the Company are: Mr. DAI Benmeng, Mr. YU Qunli, and Mr. YU Ji; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are: Mr. PEI Ker-Wei, Ms. LEE Wai Tsang, Rosa, and Mr. CHEN Bin.