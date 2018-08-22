Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Key Financial Indicators of Zheshang Securities
London, August 22
Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 0576)
ANNOUNCEMENT
KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND INDICATORS OF
ZHESHANG SECURITIES CO., LTD.
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2018
The board of directors (the "Board") of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the interim report of our subsidiary, Zheshang Securities Co., Ltd. ("ZheshangSecurities", the A Shares of which are listed and traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) (Stock code: 601878) for the first half of 2018, which was published on August 22, 2018 (the "Report").
The Board would like to draw the attention of the shareholders of the Company and public investors to the following key financial data and indicators of Zheshang Securities for the half year ended June 30, 2018 as stated in the Report:
I. KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|Unit: Yuan
|Currency: RMB
|Key Financial Information
|Current reporting
period (January to
June 2018)
|Corresponding
period last year
|Increase/decrease
in this reporting
period as
compared to the
corresponding
period last year
|(%)
|Operating income
|1,763,970,551.45
|2,074,486,045.17
|-14.97
|Net profit attributable to shareholders of
|the parent company
|401,136,356.98
|526,780,112.70
|-23.85
|Net profit attributable to shareholders of
|the parent company after deducting
|non-recurring profit and loss
|391,579,950.98
|513,932,623.37
|-23.81
|Net cashflow generated from operating
|activities
|-854,280,244.05
|-1,112,389,695.71
|N/A
|Other comprehensive income
|-115,117,036.65
|-25,759.02
|N/A
|As at the end
of current
reporting period
|As at the end
of last year
|Increase/decrease
in this reporting
period as
compared to the
end of last year
|(%)
|Total assets
|56,955,481,670.45
|52,920,373,669.37
|7.62
|Total liabilities
|43,488,904,456.01
|39,406,482,435.26
|10.36
|Equity attributable to shareholders of the
|parent company
|13,466,577,214.44
|13,513,891,234.11
|-0.35
|Total equity of owners
|13,466,577,214.44
|13,513,891,234.11
|-0.35
II. KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS
|Currency: RMB
|Key Financial Indicators
|Current
reporting period
(January to
June 2018)
|Corresponding
period last year
|Increase/decrease
in this reporting
period as compared
to the corresponding
period last year
|(%)
|Basic earnings per share (Yuan/share)
|0.12
|0.18
|-33.33
|Diluted earnings per share (Yuan/share)
|0.12
|0.18
|-33.33
|Basic earnings per share after deducting
|non-recurring profit and loss (Yuan/
|share)
|0.12
|0.17
|-29.41
|Weighted average returns on net assets
|(%)
|2.94
|5.36
|decrease by 2.42 ppt
|Weighted average returns on net assets
|after deducting non-recurring profit
|and loss (%)
|2.87
|5.23
|decrease by 2.36 ppt
III. NET CAPITAL AND RISK CONTROL INDICATORS OF THE PARENT COMPANY
|Unit: Yuan
|Currency: RMB
|Items
|As at the end
of the current
reporting period
|As at the end
of last year
|Net capital
|12,857,710,855.26
|11,644,466,197.03
|Net assets
|11,659,513,716.91
|11,673,665,322.68
|Net capital/total risk capital reserves (%)
|308.86
|329.96
|Capital leverage ratio (%)
|23.50
|25.57
|Liquidity coverage ratio (%)
|828.38
|872.35
|Net stable funding ratio (%)
|158.56
|156.86
|Net capital/net assets (%)
|110.28
|99.75
|Net capital/liabilities (%)
|48.65
|49.73
|Net assets/liabilities (%)
|44.12
|49.85
|Value of proprietary equity securities and securities
|derivatives/net capital (%)
|4.59
|2.48
|Value of proprietary fixed income securities/net
|capital (%)
|130.23
|123.95
