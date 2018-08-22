sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Key Financial Indicators of Zheshang Securities

PR Newswire

London, August 22

Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contentsof this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for anyloss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 0576)

ANNOUNCEMENT
KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND INDICATORS OF
ZHESHANG SECURITIES CO., LTD.
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the interim report of our subsidiary, Zheshang Securities Co., Ltd. ("ZheshangSecurities", the A Shares of which are listed and traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) (Stock code: 601878) for the first half of 2018, which was published on August 22, 2018 (the "Report").

The Board would like to draw the attention of the shareholders of the Company and public investors to the following key financial data and indicators of Zheshang Securities for the half year ended June 30, 2018 as stated in the Report:

I. KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Unit: Yuan
Currency: RMB
Key Financial InformationCurrent reporting
period (January to
June 2018)		Corresponding
period last year		Increase/decrease
in this reporting
period as
compared to the
corresponding
period last year
(%)
Operating income1,763,970,551.452,074,486,045.17-14.97
Net profit attributable to shareholders of
the parent company401,136,356.98526,780,112.70-23.85
Net profit attributable to shareholders of
the parent company after deducting
non-recurring profit and loss391,579,950.98513,932,623.37-23.81
Net cashflow generated from operating
activities-854,280,244.05-1,112,389,695.71N/A
Other comprehensive income-115,117,036.65-25,759.02N/A
As at the end
of current
reporting period		As at the end
of last year		Increase/decrease
in this reporting
period as
compared to the
end of last year
(%)
Total assets56,955,481,670.4552,920,373,669.377.62
Total liabilities43,488,904,456.0139,406,482,435.2610.36
Equity attributable to shareholders of the
parent company13,466,577,214.4413,513,891,234.11-0.35
Total equity of owners13,466,577,214.4413,513,891,234.11-0.35

II. KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS

Currency: RMB
Key Financial IndicatorsCurrent
reporting period
(January to
June 2018)		Corresponding
period last year		Increase/decrease
in this reporting
period as compared
to the corresponding
period last year
(%)
Basic earnings per share (Yuan/share)0.120.18-33.33
Diluted earnings per share (Yuan/share)0.120.18-33.33
Basic earnings per share after deducting
non-recurring profit and loss (Yuan/
share)0.120.17-29.41
Weighted average returns on net assets
(%)2.945.36decrease by 2.42 ppt
Weighted average returns on net assets
after deducting non-recurring profit
and loss (%)2.875.23decrease by 2.36 ppt


III. NET CAPITAL AND RISK CONTROL INDICATORS OF THE PARENT COMPANY

Unit: Yuan
Currency: RMB
ItemsAs at the end
of the current
reporting period		As at the end
of last year
Net capital12,857,710,855.2611,644,466,197.03
Net assets11,659,513,716.9111,673,665,322.68
Net capital/total risk capital reserves (%)308.86329.96
Capital leverage ratio (%)23.5025.57
Liquidity coverage ratio (%)828.38872.35
Net stable funding ratio (%)158.56156.86
Net capital/net assets (%)110.2899.75
Net capital/liabilities (%)48.6549.73
Net assets/liabilities (%)44.1249.85
Value of proprietary equity securities and securities
derivatives/net capital (%)4.592.48
Value of proprietary fixed income securities/net
capital (%)130.23123.95
Note: The full text of the Report is published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn).

On behalf of the Board
Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.
YU Zhihong
Chairman

Hangzhou, the PRC, August 22, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Chairman of the Company is Mr.YU Zhihong; the executive directors of the Company are: Mr. CHENG Tao and Ms. LUO Jianhu; the non-executive directors of the Company are: Mr. DAI Benmeng, Mr. YU Qunli, and Mr. YU Ji; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are: Mr. PEI Ker-Wei, Ms. LEE Wai Tsang, Rosa, and Mr. CHEN Bin.


