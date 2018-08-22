Independent Research Firm Recognizes Aprimo as a "Leader" in Marketing Resource Management (MRM)

Aprimo delivers comprehensive, yet modular MRM solution,according to the report, and achieves highest score possible in 25 criteria

This recognition follows Aprimo being named a "Leader" in The Forrester Wave: Digital Asset Management For Customer Experience, Q2 2018 and The Forrester Wave: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2018 .



"Aprimo scores a hat trick with MRM, DAM, and TCMA," the report stated, referring to the company's recognition as a leader in the three reports this year. Specifically, the report cited "Aprimo's industry leadership in its recent DAM and TCMA evaluations, and Aprimo leverages those strengths in its MRM portfolio…The vendor now offers a comprehensive, yet modular, MRM solution portfolio."

Aprimo's offerings enhance and support the full range of marketing activities - from planning, budgeting, content management and analysis. They also are designed to flex and scale dependent upon customer needs, making them ideal for integrated, enterprise-class marketing ecosystems, which call for more connected solutions than ever.

"Helping organizations better manage the full content lifecycle is our top priority," said John Stammen, CEO, Aprimo. "Our solutions give customers the flexibility to start small with solving specific challenges, but still uniquely provide the depth and breadth to support the full lifecycle from ideation and planning through content creation, distribution, and analysis. It's encouraging, in our opinion, to see Forrester recognize this approach, which emphasizes collaboration, marketer empowerment and the democratization of management tools, and how we help give marketers full visibility of their marketing activities."

According to Forrester, modern marketing operations are spurring "an MRM renaissance." It added, "We spoke to MRM users who frequently cited the need to standardize processes across the enterprise as a critical requirement when shopping for MRM solutions." Furthermore, "The advantages of connecting teams, workflows, measurement, and assets come immediately; many MRM buyers Forrester spoke with saw ROI within a year or two."

To manage such a wide range of function and data, Aprimo's MRM uses artificial intelligence (AI), closed-loop optimization and other advanced technologies to enhance its operation. "AI and closed-loop optimization are keys to effective MRM," said Kevin Souers, Chief Product Officer, Aprimo. "Paired with marketers' oversight, they help streamline behind-the-scenes activities, giving marketers the tools necessary to optimize operations and deliver unique customer experiences."

The report recognized 8 vendors and researched, analyzed, and scored their products against 35 criteria, spanning current offering, strategy and market presence. Aprimo received the highest possible score in 25 criteria, including financial planning, content integration, back-office and front-office integration, product vision and innovation road map.

Currently, Aprimo delivers its solutions to 25 percent of Fortune 100 companies, including AT&T, Bank of America, Anthem, and more. Specifically, AT&T, has experienced benefits in work and people management through Aprimo's services.

"Aprimo allows us significant flexibility in developing our campaign workflows, affording us the ability to both streamline our work as well as report out on how we're doing against our key performance indicators," said Mike MacLaverty, Director-Marketing Management, AT&T.

The full Forrester report can be downloaded here .

