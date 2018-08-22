Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2018) - LiteLink Technologies (CSE: LLT), a leader in blockchain solution development, is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded as AXS Blockchain Solutions under the symbol "BAXS." To maintain consistency across the brand, the recent acquisition Chainlinks Lab Inc. has also changed its name and is now LiteLink Labs Inc.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_8napo2g0/LiteLink-Technologies-CSELLT-New-Listing

Ashik Karim, CEO, stated, "By renaming our parent company to LiteLink, our brand is aligned more closely with the Company's refined vision that aims to link enterprises and their people with our leading-edge technologies through the lightest integration costs, and complexity possible. Our customers are tired of antiquated enterprise systems and overly complex integration platforms. LiteLink will provide a near-zero cost integration platform that can be used on-demand. In addition, LiteLink has diversified its competencies to include AI deep cognitive learning for their platforms, rather than solely focusing on blockchain technologies."

LiteLink Technologies is a blockchain solution provider that acquires and develops businesses devoted to enhancing the future of blockchain. Leveraging an extensive network of product development communities and digital media, LiteLink Technologies builds and creates partnerships with blockchain technology startups which turn simple, innovative ideas into businesses supercharging the industry.

LiteLink Labs, a wholly owned subsidiary of LiteLink Technologies, integrates blockchain-based systems with A.I. technology in existing legacy businesses. LiteLink Labs develops and implements blockchain solutions for telecommunications, logistics, payment, and billing systems to make these markets more efficient, secure, traceable, and enterprise ready. LiteLink Labs is in the final development phase of a platform called "1Shift Logistics."

For more information please visit the company's website www.LiteLinkTech.com, contact Bronson Peever, Investor Relations, at 604-351-2085 or email investor@LiteLinkTech.com.

