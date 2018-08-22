sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.08.2018 | 17:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Via Developments Plc - Change of Nomad

Via Developments Plc - Change of Nomad

PR Newswire

London, August 22

22 August 2018

GB00BYPBC438

Via Developments PLC
("Via" or "the Company")

Change of Market Maker

The Directors of Via Developments Plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Canaccord Genuity Limited as the Company's market maker with immediate effect.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:
Via Developments Plc
1 North Parade
Parsonage Gardens
Manchester
M3 2NH
Telephone: +44 161 871 4869
http://www.vdplc.com/

NEX CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott -Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA


© 2018 PR Newswire