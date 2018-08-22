Via Developments Plc - Change of Nomad
PR Newswire
London, August 22
22 August 2018
GB00BYPBC438
Via Developments PLC
("Via" or "the Company")
Change of Market Maker
The Directors of Via Developments Plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Canaccord Genuity Limited as the Company's market maker with immediate effect.
The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:
Via Developments Plc
1 North Parade
Parsonage Gardens
Manchester
M3 2NH
Telephone: +44 161 871 4869
http://www.vdplc.com/
NEX CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott -Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com
49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA