Via Developments Plc - Change of Nomad

22 August 2018

GB00BYPBC438

Via Developments PLC

("Via" or "the Company")

Change of Market Maker

The Directors of Via Developments Plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Canaccord Genuity Limited as the Company's market maker with immediate effect.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Via Developments Plc

1 North Parade

Parsonage Gardens

Manchester

M3 2NH

Telephone: +44 161 871 4869

http://www.vdplc.com/

NEX CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott -Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA