Despite many still believing green energy tariffs are more expensive, U.K.-based uSwitch finds that half of the 10 cheapest tariffs on the market are termed eco-friendly, thus challenging the big six energy suppliers.While their image still needs some work, green tariffs are starting to dominate the U.K.'s energy landscape. According to uSwitch, a British online and telephone price comparison and switching service, not only are five of the 10 cheapest tariffs on the market termed eco-friendly, but they are also, on average, £267 cheaper than the big six's - British Gas, EDF Energy, E.ON, Npower, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...