A 15 MW solar PV system at Westcott business park is on track to becoming what has been described as the U.K.'s first unsubsidized C&I PV system.According to a statement released today by business park owner, Rockspring, and EPC and O&M contractor, BSR Group, Westcott business park, located near Oxford, is set to host the U.K.'s first unsubsidized commercial & industrial (C&I) scale solar system. Construction on the 15 MW project is expected to start this fall, with operations scheduled for next Spring. When complete, it will primarily generate electricity for the 76 businesses and 600 employees ...

