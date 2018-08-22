

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oscar-winning Director Danny Boyle has dropped out of directing the 25th official James Bond movie.



The announcement was made on the official James Bond Twitter account Tuesday: 'Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25'.



It comes within just three months of the film's producers announcing after months of speculation that Boyle will be directing the next James Bond movie.



Boyle, 61, had won the Oscar award for Best Director in 2009 for the film 'Slumdog Millionaire.'



Daniel Craig will reprise his role as James Bond for one last time in the unnamed film. This will be the fifth time that the 49-year-old star playing the secret agent.



Boyle worked with Craig for a mini James Bond film he made for the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony.



James Bond was expected to return to US cinemas on November 8, 2019, with a traditional earlier release in the UK and the rest of the world.



The film will be produced by Eon Productions and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who have teamed up on the screenplays for the last six Bond installments, are writing the script this time too.



Production on Bond 25 was scheduled to begin in December this year at the UK's Pinewood Studios under the supervision of Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, but Boyle's change of mind leaves the date uncertain.



MGM is distributing the film in the US, while Universal will distribute the film in the UK and internationally.



