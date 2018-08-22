sprite-preloader
22.08.2018 | 17:37
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 22

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
and Persons Closely Associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameDavid Hough
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the Issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEP Global Opportunities Trust plc
b)LEI2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 1 pence each
Identification CodeGB0033862573
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares into David Hough's ISA.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£3.239510,000
d)Aggregated information
Price(s)Aggregated Volume(s)Aggregated Total
£3.239510,000£32,395
e)Date of the transaction22 August 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

22 August 2018

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800


