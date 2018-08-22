sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,295 Euro		-0,003
-0,84 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
22.08.2018 | 18:10
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 22

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:22 August 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):64,604
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.5000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.2500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):26.3699

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,408,893,843 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,408,893,843 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

22 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
404926.3016:25:55London Stock Exchange
336526.3016:07:19London Stock Exchange
340726.2515:41:46London Stock Exchange
187026.2515:41:46London Stock Exchange
665226.2515:21:30London Stock Exchange
196626.4515:18:48London Stock Exchange
544426.4515:18:48London Stock Exchange
358726.5014:50:11London Stock Exchange
38426.4514:43:56London Stock Exchange
342826.4514:43:56London Stock Exchange
196126.2514:20:35London Stock Exchange
154426.2514:02:53London Stock Exchange
346826.2514:02:53London Stock Exchange
61526.2514:01:33London Stock Exchange
343726.3013:39:30London Stock Exchange
396826.3012:48:06London Stock Exchange
351926.5012:08:14London Stock Exchange
39726.5012:08:04London Stock Exchange
336326.5012:02:43London Stock Exchange
118026.5010:29:10London Stock Exchange
700026.5010:29:10London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire