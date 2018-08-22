Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 22 August 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 64,604 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.5000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.2500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.3699

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,408,893,843 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,408,893,843 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

22 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 4049 26.30 16:25:55 London Stock Exchange 3365 26.30 16:07:19 London Stock Exchange 3407 26.25 15:41:46 London Stock Exchange 1870 26.25 15:41:46 London Stock Exchange 6652 26.25 15:21:30 London Stock Exchange 1966 26.45 15:18:48 London Stock Exchange 5444 26.45 15:18:48 London Stock Exchange 3587 26.50 14:50:11 London Stock Exchange 384 26.45 14:43:56 London Stock Exchange 3428 26.45 14:43:56 London Stock Exchange 1961 26.25 14:20:35 London Stock Exchange 1544 26.25 14:02:53 London Stock Exchange 3468 26.25 14:02:53 London Stock Exchange 615 26.25 14:01:33 London Stock Exchange 3437 26.30 13:39:30 London Stock Exchange 3968 26.30 12:48:06 London Stock Exchange 3519 26.50 12:08:14 London Stock Exchange 397 26.50 12:08:04 London Stock Exchange 3363 26.50 12:02:43 London Stock Exchange 1180 26.50 10:29:10 London Stock Exchange 7000 26.50 10:29:10 London Stock Exchange

