

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets were stuck in a sideways trend throughout Wednesday's session and ended the day with mixed results. Traders were in a cautious mood ahead of the release of the minutes from the most recent meeting of the Federal Reserve and the upcoming trade talks between the U.S. and China.



Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and other charges, and Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, was found guilty on five counts of tax fraud.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.03 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.26 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.12 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.01 percent and the CAC of France rose 0.22 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.11 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.38 percent.



In Frankfurt, Continental AG sank 13.65 percent. The company cut its FY18 guidance, citing higher costs and unspecified warranty claims.



In London, GlaxoSmithKline rose 0.15 percent after reports that it is seeking initial bids by mid-September for its $4.3 billion Indian consumer-health unit, which owns the popular malted milk brand Horlicks.



Department store chain Debenhams rallied 1.05 percent after appointing Rachel Osborne as Chief Financial Officer, effective 17 September 2018.



Jyske Bank dropped 5.44 percent in Copenhagen despite the company posting surprisingly strong results for the second quarter.



UK services companies' profitability decreased in the first quarter, to the lowest since late 2013, the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.



The net rate of return for the services industries fell to 17.2 percent in the first quarter from the revised estimate of 18.4 percent in the fourth quarter. This was the sharpest decline in a year and plunged to its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2013.



Existing home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in the month of July, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors on Wednesday. NAR said existing home sales dropped by 0.7 percent to an annual rate of 5.34 million in July after falling by 0.6 percent to a rate of 5.38 million in June.



The continued decrease in existing home sales came as a surprise to economists, who had expected existing home sales to climb by 0.6 percent.



