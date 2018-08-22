

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a weak start Wednesday and remained stuck in a sideways pattern throughout the session. The weak performance of the index heavyweights pressured the overall market.



Traders were in a cautious mood ahead of the release of the minutes from the most recent meeting of the Federal Reserve and the upcoming trade talks between the U.S. and China.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.38 percent Wednesday and finished at 9,048.20. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.22 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.28 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished in the red Wednesday. Nestle declined 0.7 percent, Roche fell 0.6 percent and Novartis lost 0.3 percent.



Bank stocks were also under pressure Wednesday. Credit Suisse weakened by 1.3 percent, UBS surrendered 0.9 percent and Julius Baer finished lower by 0.1 percent.



Sika and Lafargeholcim also finished lower by 0.4 percent each.



