sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,33 Euro		+0,09
+1,24 %
WKN: A2AFKW ISIN: LU1377527517 Ticker-Symbol: SEN 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
ÖkoDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
SENVION SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SENVION SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,275
7,376
18:46
7,26
7,40
17:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SENVION SA
SENVION SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SENVION SA7,33+1,24 %