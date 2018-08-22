Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Senvion S.A. (IRSH) Senvion S.A.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 22-Aug-2018 / 17:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Publication of total number of voting rights* *1. Details of issuer* +---------------------------+ |Senvion S.A. | |46a, avenue John F. Kennedy| |L-1855 Luxembourg | |Luxemburg | +---------------------------+ *2. Type of capital measure* +-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+ | |Type of capital measure |Date of status / date of | | | |effect | +-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+ | |*Conditional capital increase* | | | |(Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) | | +-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+ |X|*Other capital measure* (Sec. 41 |16 Aug 2018 | | |para. 1 WpHG) | | +-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+ 3. New total number of voting rights: +--------+ |73116883| +--------+ ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390 Category Code: CAR TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 549300WUKZSK5CX6SM09 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 5907 EQS News ID: 716619 End of Announcement EQS News Service

Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2018 11:55 ET (15:55 GMT)