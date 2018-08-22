sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

54,28 Euro		-0,64
-1,17 %
WKN: A0M90Q ISIN: GB00B2987V85 Ticker-Symbol: 3JD 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,87
55,33
18:44
54,16
54,98
18:44
22.08.2018 | 18:28
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 22

22 August 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 17,000 of its 1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 4886.716p. The highest price paid per share was 4921.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 4857.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0188% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Rightmove has purchased to date 39,930,605 of its own shares since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 90,328,750. Rightmove holds 1,646,053 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Gemma Cornish 01908 712 018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
1984896 08:17:45
1244900 08:22:36
714900 08:22:36
854896 08:27:01
1304896 08:27:01
204896 08:32:25
904896 08:32:25
934892 08:37:14
904892 08:37:14
174886 08:42:24
904886 08:42:24
994885 08:42:24
1224882 08:50:21
544882 08:50:21
2004874 08:55:46
184868 09:03:16
694868 09:03:16
1144868 09:03:16
2024879 09:09:28
1734883 09:17:19
1894889 09:22:18
1864894 09:28:11
254890 09:35:45
904890 09:35:45
304886 09:39:25
654886 09:39:25
174886 09:39:25
904883 09:41:48
604885 09:46:16
1384885 09:46:16
1874886 09:54:38
534887 10:04:00
1134887 10:04:00
394887 10:04:00
484884 10:08:30
904887 10:11:25
1854889 10:14:22
464892 10:19:25
134895 10:22:23
1004895 10:22:23
674895 10:22:23
64893 10:29:55
214893 10:29:55
304893 10:29:55
374897 10:30:59
904897 10:30:59
574899 10:37:18
904899 10:37:18
324893 10:40:36
1504893 10:40:36
1954895 10:48:45
204895 10:48:45
224894 10:55:55
904898 10:59:19
524899 11:04:05
1264899 11:04:05
264899 11:04:05
384900 11:08:45
594900 11:08:45
734909 11:15:25
134908 11:15:25
904908 11:15:25
2104911 11:20:21
1514910 11:28:45
334910 11:28:45
84908 11:36:39
2054908 11:36:39
2014921 11:46:37
1984915 11:52:40
904912 11:57:55
134901 12:02:51
84901 12:02:51
1624901 12:02:51
574911 12:08:19
1194911 12:08:19
1834904 12:15:33
1004904 12:22:55
714905 12:29:35
234905 12:29:35
904905 12:29:35
1754901 12:35:01
1824894 12:43:40
1904893 12:54:43
904891 12:57:00
684892 13:04:05
154892 13:04:05
2124895 13:07:27
14889 13:13:28
1774889 13:13:28
684891 13:21:00
904891 13:21:00
2114890 13:25:42
134891 13:25:42
904891 13:25:42
1004890 13:25:42
904885 13:38:20
1484885 13:39:51
904884 13:45:25
24878 13:50:06
1844878 13:50:06
474884 13:55:05
904884 13:55:05
154886 14:00:26
1004886 14:00:26
974886 14:00:26
534884 14:05:55
114884 14:05:55
2004883 14:07:10
904889 14:13:15
654890 14:17:19
904889 14:17:23
784887 14:21:54
1044887 14:21:54
874886 14:25:25
1004886 14:25:25
1104888 14:30:05
324892 14:32:19
134892 14:32:30
904892 14:32:30
904891 14:34:48
904891 14:34:48
704890 14:41:16
614890 14:41:16
564890 14:41:16
654894 14:42:47
904892 14:43:36
2144890 14:45:50
904888 14:50:06
234888 14:52:09
1564888 14:52:09
904885 14:55:27
1954881 14:57:13
664877 15:00:36
904877 15:01:48
904876 15:04:01
844875 15:04:55
1004875 15:04:55
204876 15:09:04
904876 15:09:04
864875 15:11:23
1074875 15:11:23
164880 15:15:20
1854880 15:15:20
964879 15:18:25
904879 15:18:25
734881 15:21:29
654881 15:21:29
934877 15:23:55
364877 15:25:25
834877 15:25:25
904877 15:25:25
524880 15:29:25
1224880 15:29:25
244879 15:32:34
904879 15:32:34
1104880 15:35:26
604880 15:35:26
904879 15:37:32
134876 15:38:41
1004876 15:38:41
674876 15:38:41
444871 15:42:09
1454871 15:42:09
904870 15:45:29
534871 15:47:19
904871 15:47:23
1744874 15:50:06
194874 15:50:08
1384872 15:53:25
74872 15:53:25
434872 15:53:25
254872 15:53:25
804873 15:56:16
624873 15:57:25
324873 15:57:25
694873 15:57:25
224873 15:59:42
704873 15:59:42
1884869 16:01:09
244870 16:02:55
904870 16:03:43
1154866 16:04:30
584866 16:04:30
1104866 16:06:45
804864 16:08:05
224861 16:09:19
594861 16:09:19
34860 16:10:37
904860 16:10:37
1104860 16:10:37
904858 16:12:59
904861 16:14:30
224857 16:15:25
294860 16:15:52
1444860 16:15:52
484863 16:17:50
904863 16:17:50

© 2018 PR Newswire