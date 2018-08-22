American Society of Travel Agents Unveils New Brand as Travel Advisors

ASTA Responds to Industry Shift with Name Change that Reflects the Evolving Role of Travel Advisors

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2018 / The American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA), the world's leading association of travel professionals, announced today at its annual Global Convention that it has rebranded as the American Society of Travel Advisors and is launching a new consumer marketing campaign - "We'll take you there." The move represents the first name change for the organization in almost 75 years, which from its founding in 1931 until 1944 was known as the American Steamship and Tourist Agents' Association.

Travel agents are not just booking agents anymore. They have become trusted advisors - akin to financial advisors and CPAs - who make the overall travel experience better and get leisure and business travelers maximum value for their travel dollar. Travel advisors develop relationships with their clients to understand their interests and preferences, and then use their own expertise to create a trip tailored specifically to the client's desires and budget. There is an expert advisor for every destination, type of travel and customer.

"Market and technology developments have transformed how and where people travel," said Zane Kerby, ASTA president and CEO. "Social media posts and pictures fuel the public's desire for more unique and exotic travel. In 2012, the world welcomed 1 billion cross-border travelers. By 2030, that number is expected to double to 2 billion. Travel is on the rise, and travel advisors are perfectly positioned to take advantage of and support that growth."

According to ASTA's 2017 "How America Travels" report, millennials are the group most likely to see value in travel advisors, and 3 in 4 clients who have used a travel advisor within the past five years agree that using a travel advisor is worthwhile.

"Travel advisors rely on personal experience and the feedback of their trusted network," continued Kerby. "They tap into their industry connections to help make your trip unique, even offering special perks and surprise upgrades that you wouldn't be able to experience if you booked the trip yourself."

While the name is changing, ASTA's mission is not. ASTA will continue to promote and represent the travel advisor community - within the travel industry, to the traveling public and at all levels of government - and provide members with a world-class suite of benefits.

"ASTA's new name more accurately describes the value our members provide to consumers and is a distinct declaration of who we work for: the traveling public," said Kerby. "It also reflects the renewed prominence of the travel advisor industry and of our role as a leading voice."

ASTA members represent 80 percent of all travel sold in the United States through the travel agency distribution channel. Together with hundreds of internationally based members, it is the leading global advocate for travel advisors, the travel industry and the traveling public. ASTA's history of travel industry advocacy traces back to its founding in 1931, when it launched with the mission to facilitate the business of selling travel through effective representation, shared knowledge and the enhancement of professionalism. For more information, visit ASTA.org.

Consumers can connect with an ASTA travel advisor at TravelSense.org.

Contact:

Alexandra Littlealittle@reingold.com202-991-0125

SOURCE: American Society of Travel Agents