Simex Inc: SIMEX (OTC: ARGB) announces the beginning of the public offering

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIMEX Inc. announces the beginning of the public offering of its convertible preferred shares in the amount of 10 million shares at the price of 20 USD per share. Shares offering is officially registered in accordance to SEC requirements. The raised funds will be used towards increasing the liquidity of the cryptocurrency and digital assets exchange platform which is also developing the technology of trading in "one account" mode, marketing and further development of the platform.



The feature of this offering is that the sale of shares could be made for cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, Litecoin, Dash, EOS.

Purchase could be made through the smart-contract by purchasing of SMX tokens, the tokens are convertible to SIMEX's preferred shares in the ratio of 20 tokens per 1 preferred share.

All investors can have the SEC qualified custodian and escrow services provided by Prime Trust.

SMX Token allows you to reduce the commissions when trading on the SIMEX Exchange depending on the balance of the user's account up to 0%. SMX token also gives the right to have discounts purchasing any products and services within the platform.

The Board of Directors decided to pay 40% of the corporation profit annually on these preferred shares until the common share price reaches 40 USD on the stock market. After that the corporation has a right to force to convert preferred shares into common shares at the ratio of 1:1.

This offer will last until March 1st, 2019 or until the shares are fully sold out.

The detailed description and information about this offer can be found on the website of the corporation at https://simex.global in the SMX TOKEN SALE section.

Contact information:

Email: info@simex.global

Headquarters: 2770 S Maryland Pkw, Suite 300 Las Vegas, NV 89109