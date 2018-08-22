DGAP-Ad-hoc: Holmes Investment Properties PLC / Key word(s): Contract Holmes Investment Properties PLC: Announces Terms Agreed on Site in NE 22-Aug-2018 / 20:50 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Holmes Investment Properties Plc Announces Terms Agreed on Site in NE* Holmes Investment Properties Plc (HIP) has announced that they have agreed Heads of Terms on their first Everyone Entertained property in the North East of England. The property is an existing structure. The expected conversion time; and fit out of the property will take up to 12 months with a planned opening in Q2 2019. The lease is due to be signed within 8 weeks at which time more information will be made available. Grant Wright, Managing Director of Everyone Entertained, said: "We are delighted to have agreed terms for our first site in the UK. This will be the start of an exciting new leisure brand in the UK and we are very happy to be coming to the North East of England for our first location." HIP will shortly be launching a 5-year loan note, with a coupon of 8.5% and which is convertible into ordinary shares in the company at the end of the term with a discount to the market price at that time. Interest can be registered ahead of the launch by emailing Invest@hipplc.com. HIP have now launched their new website which can be found at www.hipplc.com [1]. Enquiries: *HIP Plc* Martin Eberhardt, Chairman martin.e@hipplc.com *Yellow Jersey * Charles Goodwin 07825 916 715 Georgia Colkin hip@yellowjerseypr.com Abena Affum *Notes to Editors* *Holmes Investment Properties Plc* Holmes Investment Properties Plc (Berlin: J16), a UK property investment company focused on the leisure sector, listed on the Berlin Stock Exchange in 2011. Through its subsidiaries, UK Adventure Parks Ltd and HIP Entertainment Properties, HIP plans to work with leisure operators to source plots of land, acquire sites under option agreements, gain planning consents, build the leisure centre site to the operator's specification and maximise their returns, against a pre-agreed long-term lease with an agreed yield. As the leisure market continues to grow, along with the number of leisure centres in the UK, HIP intends to partner with fast growing companies, aiming to develop a minimum of 12 leisure centres over the next 5-6 years, significantly enhancing the Company's balance sheet. *HIP Entertainment Limited * Everyone Entertained (Ev-Ent) is the first brand name established under HIP Entertainment Ltd. Driven by the leadership of Managing Director, Grant Wright, Everyone Entertained is an activity-led family entertainment centre that offers "lots to do, all under one roof." The initial, published plan is to open 12 sites over six years, with a view to an accelerated roll out thereafter. The Directors of the Company consider there is an opportunity to develop the Ev-Ent brand throughout the UK and Europe. 22-Aug-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Holmes Investment Properties PLC 53 Davies Street W1K 5JH London United Kingdom Phone: + 44 203 709 7120 E-mail: david@hip-prop.co.uk Internet: www.hip-prop.co.uk ISIN: GB00B61DTR94 WKN: A1H654 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin End of Announcement DGAP News Service 716645 22-Aug-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6145a6752f9b393bc2e0f7c3dfb6636c&application_id=716645&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2018 14:50 ET (18:50 GMT)