DGAP-Ad-hoc: Holmes Investment Properties PLC / Key word(s): Bond Holmes Investment Properties Plc (HIP) has announces the launch of a new 5-year Loan Note 22-Aug-2018 / 20:50 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Holmes Investment Properties Plc Launch 5 Year Loan Note* Holmes Investment Properties Plc (HIP) has announces the launch of a new 5-year Loan Note. The summary of terms are as follows: Raise: Up to GBP5,000,000 GBP Term: 5 Years to 31st August 2023 Coupon: 8.5% per annum Minimum Investment: GBP5,000 (then in increments of GBP1,000) Conversion: Convertible upon maturity (subject to terms) The funds raised will be deployed to continue searching and securing sites for its leisure operators and to invest in those sites alongside other forms of funding. Raised funds will also be used to refinance short term debt currently held by the company. Michael Simmonds, Chief Executive Officer of HIP, said: "We are pleased to launch this new opportunity to invest in HIP and its wider group of companies. Everyone Entertained (EvEnt) and Adrenaline World continue to make progress identifying sites, and in the case of EvEnt securing the site recently announced in North-East England. There is significant opportunity in the commercial property market and this investment means that the Company is better able to secure sites for our operators, that will bring jobs and new leisure options for families." Potential Investors can register their interest by emailing Invest@hipplc.com. HIP have now launched their new website which can be found at www.hipplc.com [1]. Enquiries: *HIP Plc* Martin Eberhardt, Chairman martin.e@hipplc.com *Yellow Jersey * Charles Goodwin 07825 916 715 Georgia Colkin hip@yellowjerseypr.com Abena Affum *Notes to Editors* *Holmes Investment Properties Plc* Holmes Investment Properties Plc (Berlin: J16), a UK property investment company focused on the leisure sector, listed on the Berlin Stock Exchange in 2011. Through its subsidiaries, UK Adventure Parks Ltd and HIP Entertainment Properties, HIP plans to work with leisure operators to source plots of land, acquire sites under option agreements, gain planning consents, build the leisure centre site to the operator's specification and maximise their returns, against a pre-agreed long-term lease with an agreed yield. As the leisure market continues to grow, along with the number of leisure centres in the UK, HIP intends to partner with fast growing companies, aiming to develop a minimum of 12 leisure centres over the next 5-6 years, significantly enhancing the Company's balance sheet. 22-Aug-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Holmes Investment Properties PLC 53 Davies Street W1K 5JH London United Kingdom Phone: + 44 203 709 7120 E-mail: david@hip-prop.co.uk Internet: www.hip-prop.co.uk ISIN: GB00B61DTR94 WKN: A1H654 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin End of Announcement DGAP News Service 716643 22-Aug-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6145a6752f9b393bc2e0f7c3dfb6636c&application_id=716643&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

