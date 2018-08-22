Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2018) - Michael Stein announced that effective August 17, 2018 a company controlled by Mr. Stein, WFE Investments Corp. ("WFE") purchased, in trust, 4,853,867.5 common shares (the "Purchased Shares") in the capital of Majesta Minerals Inc. (the "Corporation"), at a price of approximately $0.02369 per Purchased Share for an aggregate purchase price of $115,000. WFE also acquired 1,269,635 irrevocable options from certain shareholders of the Corporation (the "Options"), each Option is exercisable to purchase one (1) Common Share in the capital of the Corporation held by such selling shareholder at a price of $0.03 per Common Share until November 15, 2018.

The Purchased Shares were acquired as part of the closing of a series of arm's length transactions by the Corporation (the "Transactions"), which resulted in a change of control of the Corporation, and represent approximately 34.88% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis. Assuming the exercise of the Options, Mr. Stein would have indirect ownership of approximately 44% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Corporation, on a partially diluted basis. The above percentages are calculated based on 13,915,502 Common Shares issued and outstanding on August 17, 2018. Mr. Stein did not own any securities of the Corporation prior to the closing of the Transactions.

The Purchased Shares and Options were acquired for investment purposes. In the future, Mr. Stein may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership of the securities of the Corporation.

For further information please contact:

Michael Stein

Tel: 416-816-9690