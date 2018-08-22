Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Appoints Danny Di Perna Chief Operating Officer, Aerospace

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) today announced the appointment of Danny Di Perna as Chief Operating Officer, Aerospace, effective September 15, 2018. In this new position, Danny will report directly to Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. and assume responsibility for leading the company's aerospace engineering, procurement and transformation functions. Bombardier's Aerostructures and Engineering Services segment will also report to Danny.

"We are thrilled to welcome Danny to the Bombardier leadership team," said Bellemare. "He is an exceptional and engaging leader, with deep aerospace experience and a proven track record of success improving operational efficiency at leading industrial and aerospace companies."

"Danny will work closely with me, David Coleal, President, Bombardier Business Aircraft, Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft and the rest of the senior leadership team to execute an industrial strategy that supports our production ramp-up, improves our competitive position and accelerates our transformation," Bellemare continued. "Danny will also play a key role in optimizing our aerospace engineering and product development capabilities to ensure long-term sustainable growth."

Danny brings more than 30 years of aerospace and industrial experience to Bombardier. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Global Sourcing for GE Power. In this role, Danny was responsible for strategic sourcing, procurement and supplier quality. Prior to that, Danny held a number of senior leadership positions, with United Technologies Corporation, including Senior Vice President of Operations for UTC's Pratt & Whitney Division and Vice President and General Manager of the Auxiliary Power Division for the Hamilton Sundstrand Division. Before that, Danny held the position of Senior Vice President, Aircraft and Engine Maintenance at Air Canada Technical Services.

Danny began his career at Pratt & Whitney Canada, where he held positions of increasing responsibility within engineering, manufacturing and operations. He earned a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Concordia University and a Masters of Business Administration from McGill University.

"Driving operational excellence and delighting customers with the highest quality and performance is critical to Bombardier's long-term success," stated Bellemare. "With Danny's appointment, and Laurent Troger's recent appointment of Jim Vounassis as Chief Operating Officer at Bombardier Transportation, we now have the right operational leadership talent to ensure we deliver on our growth potential across the entire portfolio."

